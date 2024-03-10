SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,297 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.08. 3,849,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.22.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

