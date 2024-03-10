SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 569 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $11,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

BBW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 196,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,647. The company has a market capitalization of $345.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $106,436.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,771.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 121,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBW. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

