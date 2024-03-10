SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Swmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.53. 4,298,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,238,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.