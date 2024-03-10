SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in General Electric by 281.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.96. 16,953,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.02. General Electric has a 52-week low of $86.45 and a 52-week high of $175.81. The company has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

