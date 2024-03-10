SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,523 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Despegar.com worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 246.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 410,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,588. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

