SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,444 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.8% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.93. 3,427,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

