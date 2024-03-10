SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Upwork accounts for approximately 0.8% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Upwork worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Upwork stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 1,430,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,970. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. Analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,650 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

