SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.77. The stock had a trading volume of 63,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,967. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.55. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXC. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

