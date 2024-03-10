SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AON by 17.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in AON by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in AON by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in AON by 78.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,014,000 after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.75. 653,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,558. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.39 and a 200 day moving average of $317.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

