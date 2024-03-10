SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Griffon by 931.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Griffon by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GFF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.25. 411,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,881. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. Griffon’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Griffon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at Griffon

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

