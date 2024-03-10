SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vital Energy worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,151,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 197,472 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vital Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vital Energy stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,458. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.24.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTLE. Raymond James increased their price target on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

