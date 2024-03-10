SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $354,547,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after buying an additional 993,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ferrari by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $157,620,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $172,141,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.74. 278,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,767. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $252.17 and a 1-year high of $430.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

