SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.3% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $9,061,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $558,026,354. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $505.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,597,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,066,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.82 and a 1 year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

