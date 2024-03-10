SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,901 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,645,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,832. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

