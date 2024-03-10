SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Underperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOFI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.78.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.