SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

SWI opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.80 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SolarWinds by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,589,000 after acquiring an additional 508,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,319,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,314,000 after purchasing an additional 320,421 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,462 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

