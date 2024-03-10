Sourceless 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.56 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $191.23 million and $6.56 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018343 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00025820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,426.02 or 1.00026333 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00008991 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00155152 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00934708 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,261.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.