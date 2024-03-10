Sovryn (SOV) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $33.11 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $33.11 million and $284,344.44 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00002605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 46,153,902.70510424 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.74891198 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $249,526.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

