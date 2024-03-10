Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Booking by 21.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Exchange Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock worth $7,476,491 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $7.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,485.70. 305,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,566.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,275.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,383.18 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

