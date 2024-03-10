Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $323,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 120,734 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,601,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

