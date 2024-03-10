Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $910.10. 408,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $840.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $792.38.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

