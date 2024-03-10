Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 89.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW traded down $18.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $970.32. 206,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $999.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $908.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $805.12.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $886.11.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

