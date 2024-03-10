Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 900.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Mastercard by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,263,000 after buying an additional 1,755,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.
MA stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,186. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $479.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.21.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
