Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $428.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,175. The firm has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $461.16.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.
