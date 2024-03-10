Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $428.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,175. The firm has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Further Reading

