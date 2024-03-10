SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 1.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $39,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 340,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 183,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

