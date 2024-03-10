Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns Sell Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 8,800 ($111.69) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.62) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £102.13 ($129.63).

SPX opened at £105.80 ($134.28) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,579.26. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 7,900 ($100.27) and a 1 year high of £119.13 ($151.20). The company has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,712.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,473.68%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

