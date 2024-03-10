SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.83. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

