Sprott Inc. Acquires 262,591 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,591 shares during the period. Equinox Gold makes up 2.8% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sprott Inc. owned 2.69% of Equinox Gold worth $35,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,168 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.6% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,855,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 389,521 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,619.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,775,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 2,613,815 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 3,646,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

