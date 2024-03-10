Sprott Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sprott Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for about 0.9% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after buying an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after buying an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,851,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.82. 1,210,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,796. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.00. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $195.00.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.