Sprott Inc. Decreases Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Sprott Inc. cut its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Berry by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,164 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,691,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after buying an additional 109,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after buying an additional 155,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,274,000 after buying an additional 371,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berry by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 481,956 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 1,491,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. Berry Co. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $531.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Berry’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

