Sprott Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,805 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $57.30. 3,953,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.