Sprott Inc. Has $24.83 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sprott Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 1.9% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $24,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after acquiring an additional 52,401 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,425,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 103,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 296,169 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FNV. Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.56.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,185. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.97%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

