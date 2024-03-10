Sprott Inc. Has $40.44 Million Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Sprott Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,292 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for about 3.2% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $40,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OR. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 906,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,481. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.74%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

