Sprott Inc. Has $555,000 Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Sprott Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CC. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. 2,729,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,175. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -48.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

