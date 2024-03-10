Sprott Inc. Has $6.66 Million Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sprott Inc. cut its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 0.13% of THOR Industries worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 97.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 60,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 42.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THO

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of THO stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $105.11. 785,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,529. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.