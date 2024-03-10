Sprott Inc. Has $866,000 Stock Position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Sprott Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,904 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.27% of Uranium Royalty worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 734,032 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 903.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 563,865 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,585,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 413,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Uranium Royalty from $6.20 to $6.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Uranium Royalty stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,234. The stock has a market cap of $306.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 1.26. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

