Sprott Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Sprott Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,053,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,852 shares during the quarter. Vizsla Silver comprises approximately 1.2% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 7.24% of Vizsla Silver worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,009,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 78,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 32,792.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,434,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,613 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vizsla Silver from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NYSE VZLA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 392,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

