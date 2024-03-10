Sprott Inc. Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $433,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pure Storage by 238.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $19,907,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage
In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Pure Storage Stock Performance
Shares of PSTG stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 325.61, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Pure Storage Profile
Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
