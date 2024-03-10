Sprott Inc. Purchases 731,831 Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV)

Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,831 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned about 1.92% of Osisko Development worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Development by 112.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 223,867 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Development by 2,497.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Osisko Development Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ODV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 85,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. Osisko Development Corp. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.92.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.