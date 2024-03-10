Sprott Inc. Reduces Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Sprott Inc. lessened its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,012,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227,400 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold comprises about 3.5% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned about 1.01% of Alamos Gold worth $44,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.36. 2,190,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,712. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

