Sprott Inc. Reduces Stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Sprott Inc. lessened its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176,550 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Orla Mining worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 226,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,924. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

