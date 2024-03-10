Sprott Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Sprott Inc. cut its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,805,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,244 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold comprises approximately 1.4% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SAND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,745. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.0149 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

