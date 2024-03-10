Sprott Inc. Sells 59,149 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,149 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 286,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 86,776 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,035,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 92,198 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 384,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. Dakota Gold Corp. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.94.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

