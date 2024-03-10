Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $25.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.85.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stellantis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stellantis Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $3,547,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLA opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.