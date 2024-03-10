Stifel Nicolaus Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $60.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.90.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Twilio by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 143,020 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

