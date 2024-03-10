StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

