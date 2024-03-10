StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

BRN stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 27,411 shares of company stock worth $63,715 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.