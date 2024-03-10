StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Up 3.2 %

Check-Cap stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

