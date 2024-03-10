StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Forward Industries stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

