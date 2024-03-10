StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $638,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

